How Physicians Can Write and Publish Research Manuscripts

Watch this informative video tutorial designed for practicing physicians who want to successfully write and publish research manuscripts. The session covers every step from defining a strong clinical research question, structuring manuscripts, and adhering to journal submission guidelines to enhancing readability and impact. It highlights common pitfalls and provides practical strategies to achieve faster acceptance. The video also shares insights on boosting visibility and citation potential. Ideal for early-career doctors, researchers, and academicians, this resource equips viewers with actionable skills to navigate the publishing process with confidence and professionalism.