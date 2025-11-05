Government Dependency Fuels Corporate Food Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Food stamps feed Big Corporations, not people’s health. Join us as Brighteon illuminates how dependency empowers banks and pharma giants — and how knowledge can help you grow your own food and reclaim independence.
Watch the full interview to understand what’s really behind the food system.
#FoodFreedom #BrighteonAI #HealthRevolution #GrowYourOwn #EndDependency
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport