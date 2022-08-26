Blame Trump!

Get Trump, At Any Cost

* Well, they finally got Big Orange.

* The vaccine is DJT’s doing.

* Wasn’t it [Bidan] who made it mandatory?

* Dems don’t want to be blamed for any side effects.

* Countries are seeing problems with the vaccine.

* It is time for an honest debate about that.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-trying-shift-blame-about-covid-19-vaccine-trump





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Alex Berenson — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311408746112



https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311409044112

