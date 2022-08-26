Blame Trump!

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Get Trump, At Any Cost
* Well, they finally got Big Orange.
* The vaccine is DJT’s doing.
* Wasn’t it [Bidan] who made it mandatory?
* Dems don’t want to be blamed for any side effects.
* Countries are seeing problems with the vaccine.
* It is time for an honest debate about that.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-trying-shift-blame-about-covid-19-vaccine-trump
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Alex Berenson — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 August 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311408746112