Grid Seeker - Project Storm Hammer (1992, Arcade)

Grid Seeker - Operation Storm Hammer is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Taito.
The game is set the then-future of 1999, when a second gulf war has
errupted. A nation in the Middle Easr have developed a military
satellite that could potentially lay waste to the entire world.
Other nations have formed an alliance against it, and witha new technology known as Gyrodrive Reactive Intercept Device (GRID), the alliance strikes back.
