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Hunyuan 24 form at regular speed
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86 views • May 22, 2021
This is the HunYuan 24 form as taught to me by Master Zhang XueXin and my teacher Sifu Herb Parran. The form should be performed in about six to six and a half minutes. We will be following this video with a breakdown of the form. We will visit topics such as, common mistakes, applications and key points. At present, the plan is to go through the form one posture at a time. Each video will give closeup views of footwork, hand movements, example applications and key points. We hope you enjoy the video, and those to follow, and encourage you to leave comments.
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