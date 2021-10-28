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EntertheStars: Bizarre 'Cats & Dogs' Movie Beagle Experiments [28.10.2021]
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40 views • October 28, 2021
Satanic Predictive Programming (mkultra) and Social Engineering Devoded and Exposed
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
A comical, light and fun children's film, Quickly turns into a horror film, seen through the lens of the current allegations against Ouchi.
19 years before the demic, the film "Cats & Dogs" released in 2001. The film is full of spike proteins, immunity, experimentation on beagles, AUF (FAU), iruses and lots lots more.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fauci-beagle-study-false-vaccine-b1945690.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maurice_Brodie
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/511R3DDW27L._AC_SY780_.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguayan_Football_Association
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/australias-plague-of-mice-is-devastating-and-could-get-a-lot-worse/
1,278 views Streamed live 63 minutes ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lnNjuqFJlLc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
A comical, light and fun children's film, Quickly turns into a horror film, seen through the lens of the current allegations against Ouchi.
19 years before the demic, the film "Cats & Dogs" released in 2001. The film is full of spike proteins, immunity, experimentation on beagles, AUF (FAU), iruses and lots lots more.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fauci-beagle-study-false-vaccine-b1945690.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maurice_Brodie
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/511R3DDW27L._AC_SY780_.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguayan_Football_Association
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/australias-plague-of-mice-is-devastating-and-could-get-a-lot-worse/
1,278 views Streamed live 63 minutes ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lnNjuqFJlLc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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