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13-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAXXX INDUCED ISCHEMIC STROKE
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849 views • March 27, 2022
An investigation has been launched into the death of a 13-year-old girl from Araranguá, Brazil who died shortly after her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, reports Brazilian news outlet Revista Oeste.
Vanessa Martins Figueiredo received her first shot on November 9th and developed Bell’s Palsy five days later.
The teenager from the city of Araranguá suffered facial paralysis and weakness on one side of her face just five days after the Pfizer jab and was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. She underwent treatment with the medicine corticosteroids (an anti-inflammatory) for her condition.
However, her health worsened over the weeks and she was hospitalized on December 29th with respiratory problems. The 13-year-old was then intubated and transferred to the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital in Florianópolis on January 2nd.
Originally posted by Bootcamp at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UJ4wyOxouoAm/
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidworld.com/vanessa-martins-figueiredo-13-year-old-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-investigation-launched/
SOURCES:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
https://jornalrazao.com/not%C3%ADcias/obitu%C3%A1rio/m%C3%A3e-faz-desabafo-ap%C3%B3s-menina-de-13-anos-morrer-de-avci-em-santa-catarina-1.2395566
https://thecovidworld.com/vanessa-martins-figueiredo-13-year-old-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-investigation-launched/
https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/vanessa-romano-aged-13-pfizer-vaccine-death/
Vanessa Martins Figueiredo received her first shot on November 9th and developed Bell’s Palsy five days later.
The teenager from the city of Araranguá suffered facial paralysis and weakness on one side of her face just five days after the Pfizer jab and was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. She underwent treatment with the medicine corticosteroids (an anti-inflammatory) for her condition.
However, her health worsened over the weeks and she was hospitalized on December 29th with respiratory problems. The 13-year-old was then intubated and transferred to the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital in Florianópolis on January 2nd.
Originally posted by Bootcamp at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UJ4wyOxouoAm/
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidworld.com/vanessa-martins-figueiredo-13-year-old-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-investigation-launched/
SOURCES:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
https://jornalrazao.com/not%C3%ADcias/obitu%C3%A1rio/m%C3%A3e-faz-desabafo-ap%C3%B3s-menina-de-13-anos-morrer-de-avci-em-santa-catarina-1.2395566
https://thecovidworld.com/vanessa-martins-figueiredo-13-year-old-dies-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-investigation-launched/
https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/vanessa-romano-aged-13-pfizer-vaccine-death/
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