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Umdenken2012 - Interview mit Frank Eckhardt
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2 views • June 23, 2020
Kurz Interview mit Frank Eckhardt von Autarkewelt(.de) während des Umdenken2012 Kongresses am 15.12.12
http://www.umdenken2012.de
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Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
http://www.umdenken2012.de
__
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
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