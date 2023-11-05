JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #8 Hebrews 1:1-3; 1 John 4:10, 20231104

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #8

Hebrews 1:1-3; 1 John 4:10; 2 Corinthians 5:19; Colossians 1:20-21; Romans 5:10; Romans 3:10,20; Galatians 2:16; Isaiah 53:6; Romans 3:23-25;

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231104

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

In thanking GOD again for this Sabbath day, for granting us another opportunity to hear His Word, we want to continue with our lesson on GOD’s Justification By Faith In Christ Jesus. Justification, which is “just as if you have not sinned,” “just as if I have not sinned.” So, GOD has granted us the atonement; the right, the ability to enjoy all the spiritual blessings all because of what our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ accomplished for us on Calvary’s Cross by shedding His Blood for you and me.

Let us read from His Holy Scriptures by going to Hebrews 1:1-3.

GOD, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, 2 Hath in these last days spoken unto us by His Son, whom He hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also He made the worlds; 3 Who being the brightness of His glory, and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the Word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high. Amen! (Hebrews 1:1-3) Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.. Amen! (1 John 4:10) * * * * You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link: To join us live in the worship Service, please, click on the link: https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3 Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen! FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype. On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM. Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ) Learn more at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch, www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4 Email: [email protected]



