WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RAPTURE!

The Pre-Trib vs Post-Trib rapture debate is probably the most heated debate topic in Bible prophecy. Pre-Trib believers argue that the rapture happens before the Great Tribulation, and Post-Trib believers argue that it happens after. Both sides claim to have Bible verses to prove their position is correct, so how do you know which one to believe? This video will help you to work that out in a very simple way.
