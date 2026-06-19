Taking away your water understand u can go with out food for a long time but not water a few days and ur done

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Yea so they held on to this video for 3 hours and put some of there videos on top to make the video go down lower down the que so less people will see and watch so i ask that u would please share with some one u know and tell them to do the same please subscribe if they even let u i dont think it will show if you do but what ever good luck guys