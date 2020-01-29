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My Garden Pays My Bills - 3 Year Anniversary Tour
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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196 views • January 29, 2020
Today's video is a garden tour 3 years after I broke ground on my market garden in San Diego, CA. I pay all my bills with my market garden and is my full time job now. I'll review everything about my farm all the systems I've set up for my farm, the crops that I grow, my chickens, composting, nutrient systems and a reflections of building this farm for the last 3 years.

NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/

VIDEOS MENTIONED (IN ORDER):
Lower and Lean Tomatoes: https://youtu.be/Awq5iliaGUU
Interplanting: https://youtu.be/WNJvYoiOWEA
Auto Chicken Feeders: https://youtu.be/U8BsxcoV_YY
Chicken Coop Design: https://youtu.be/G5QjAcTDkBw
How to Make Compost: https://youtu.be/pxdI0hfpgAM
Grow Bags: https://youtu.be/0IzxZtIhfpY
Comfrey Tea Fertilizer: https://youtu.be/Q0zXGLL6HDg
Shade Cloth: https://youtu.be/LwS1I_9nlAc
How to Prune Apple Tree: https://youtu.be/dy_eIrWlda0
Drip Irrigation Manifold: https://youtu.be/hO3LVm7j1c0

MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Farmer's Friend (ALL equipment): http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Farmer's Friend Quick Cut Greens Harvester: http://bit.ly/2tquT5Y
Weed Management: Tarps and Flamers: http://bit.ly/2truosg
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$20 off Coolbot: https://storeitcold.referralrock.com/l/859B32AC/

SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright

PATREON - Monthly livestreams for Patrons only + Rewards
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!

FOLLOW ME HERE:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@naturealwysright
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaturesAlwaysR
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com

JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf

*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye

-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ

*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY:
Track: SORRY — VOLTE/FACE [Audio Library Release]
Music provided by Audio Library Plus
Watch: https://youtu.be/jEjbdKQP1TE
Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/sorry
*********************************************************************
-Some links above provide commissions.
Keywords
fooddiygardeninghomesteadingfarmingorganic farmingorganic gardeninghow-tonatural farmingno-till gardeningno digno-till farming
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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