My Garden Pays My Bills - 3 Year Anniversary Tour

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VIDEOS MENTIONED (IN ORDER):
Lower and Lean Tomatoes: https://youtu.be/Awq5iliaGUU
Interplanting: https://youtu.be/WNJvYoiOWEA
Auto Chicken Feeders: https://youtu.be/U8BsxcoV_YY
Chicken Coop Design: https://youtu.be/G5QjAcTDkBw
How to Make Compost: https://youtu.be/pxdI0hfpgAM
Grow Bags: https://youtu.be/0IzxZtIhfpY
Comfrey Tea Fertilizer: https://youtu.be/Q0zXGLL6HDg
Shade Cloth: https://youtu.be/LwS1I_9nlAc
How to Prune Apple Tree: https://youtu.be/dy_eIrWlda0
Drip Irrigation Manifold: https://youtu.be/hO3LVm7j1c0
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Farmer's Friend (ALL equipment): http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Farmer's Friend Quick Cut Greens Harvester: http://bit.ly/2tquT5Y
Weed Management: Tarps and Flamers: http://bit.ly/2truosg
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$20 off Coolbot: https://storeitcold.referralrock.com/l/859B32AC/
SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright
PATREON - Monthly livestreams for Patrons only + Rewards
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
FOLLOW ME HERE:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@naturealwysright
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaturesAlwaysR
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ
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🌟MUSIC BY:
Track: SORRY — VOLTE/FACE [Audio Library Release]
Music provided by Audio Library Plus
Watch: https://youtu.be/jEjbdKQP1TE
Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/sorry
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-Some links above provide commissions.