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Anza Borrego State Park Slot Canyon "The Slot"
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7 views • December 12, 2019
The slot canyon is a beautiful natural formation nestled in the heart of the Anza Borrego State Park, about an hour and a half east of San Diego.
Simply named The Slot, this narrow siltstone canyon provides one of the most exciting hikes in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. This 0.8-mike trek is capped off with a passage beneath a gravity-defying rock span. This short hike has just 100 feet of elevation loss.
Simply named The Slot, this narrow siltstone canyon provides one of the most exciting hikes in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. This 0.8-mike trek is capped off with a passage beneath a gravity-defying rock span. This short hike has just 100 feet of elevation loss.
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