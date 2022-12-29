Jesus Word The parable of the wedding feast, why a wedding?

Below is the quote from the bible read in the video. I wanted to supply a long list of quotes from the bible related to what is read in the video, but it is too lengthy, I am not allowed to publish that many words here.





Matthew 22:2 “The kingdom of heaven is like a king who prepared a wedding banquet for his son.





John 10: 30 “I and the Father are one.”





Genesis 2:21 And Hashem Elohim caused a tardemah (deep sleep) to fall upon the adam, and he slept; and He took from one of his tzalelot (sides, ribs), and closed up the basar in the place thereof; 22 And the tzela (rib), which Hashem Elohim had taken from the adam, made He an isha, and brought her unto the adam.









John 8:58

"Truly, truly, I tell you," Jesus declared, "before Abraham was born, I am!"





2 Corinthians 4:4 “In whose case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelieving so that they might not see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”





Genesis 1: 27 So G-d created humankind in His own tzelem, in the tzelem Elohim (image of G-d) created He him









2 Thessalonians 2:9The coming of the lawless one is according to the working of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders, 10 and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie, 12 that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.





John 14: 6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.









James 1:17

Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.





John 10:9 I am the gate. If anyone enters through Me, he will be saved. He will come in and go out and find pasture.





Job 37:4-5

“After it, a voice roars;

He thunders with His majestic voice,

And He does not restrain the lightnings when His voice is heard.

“God thunders with His voice wondrously,

Doing great things which we cannot comprehend.









Ephesians 4:4 There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called





Genesis 9:16 The rainbow shall be in the cloud, and I will look on it to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.





Matthew 10:39 Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.













Ezekiel 18:4“Behold, all souls are Mine;

The soul of the father

As well as the soul of the son is Mine;

The soul who sins shall die.









1 John 1: 5 And this is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you: God is light, and in Him there is no darkness at all









3Through Him all things were made, and without Him nothing was made that has been made. 4In Him was life, and that life was the light of men.







Revelation 4:5 From the throne came flashes of lightning, and rumblings, and peals of thunder. Before the throne burned seven torches of fire. These are the seven Spirits of God.





Revelation 21: 21And the twelve gates were twelve pearls, with each gate consisting of a single pearl. The main street of the city was pure gold, as clear as glass.









22But I saw no temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple. 23And the city has no need of sun or moon to shine on it, because the glory of God illuminates the city, and the Lamb is its lamp.





Revelation 4:11 “Worthy are You, our Lord and our God, to receive glory and honor and power; for You created all things, and because of Your will they existed, and were created.”