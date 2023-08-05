Impressions of America After a Nearly 5 Year Absence

After not being in America for nearly 5 years, I visited the, albeit woke, Pacific Northwest, and had some culture shock. From the inflated prices, to the woke hairstyles and tattoos, and the obese people, America has her work cut out for her.#America #woke #obesity #tattoos





