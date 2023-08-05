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Impressions of America After a Nearly 5 Year Absence
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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56 views • August 05, 2023

After not being in America for nearly 5 years, I visited the, albeit woke, Pacific Northwest, and had some culture shock. From the inflated prices, to the woke hairstyles and tattoos, and the obese people, America has her work cut out for her.#America #woke #obesity #tattoos


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Keywords
obesityamericawokeobesity epidemicinflationtattoospacific northwestfat peopleprice risesamerican impressionswoke signalingwoke haircutinflated pricesamerican expatexpat impressions of america
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