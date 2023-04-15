Create New Account
Saudi Arabia Just Announced a Shocking New Discovery
The RED Zone
Published Saturday |

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

2,397,825 views (YouTube)               Feb 4, 2023


Off The Kirb Ministries applauds Ron Wyatt and his team for being the forerunners and for being pioneers who made important discoveries such as those mentioned in this presentation. Joe Kirby also thanks the following for being the inspiration behind this video: the Mount Sinai research done by Ryan Mauro and the Doubting Thomas Research Foundation, Timo and Marie Shely, Bob Cornuke and the Base Institute, Again to Ron Wyatt and Kevin Fisher at Ark Discovery International and Wyatt Archaeological Research.

Discover more thought-provoking 'spiritual growth' presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone



