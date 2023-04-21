Create New Account
Joe Rogan SHOCKED By Josh Sigurdson's Journey To The Richat Structure! - Was It Atlantis?
On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Jimmy Corsetti of Bright Insight and Ben of UnchartedX gave shoutouts to Josh Sigurdson for his 2019 trek to The Richat Structure in Mauritania in search for Atlantis.

When Joe Rogan heard about the efforts and dangers of the journey, he was shocked.

Here is a quick mashup of the conversation.


newstravelpyramidsegypthistoryatlantisjoe rogangraham hancockancientancient civilizationscataclysmjosh sigurdsonbright insightrichat structuremauritaniarichatwamunchartedxjimmy corsetti

