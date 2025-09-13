⚡MOTB (DOCUMENTARY) WAKE UP FALSE TEACHERS! JUDGMENT OF WORMWOOD, AND SECOND EXODUS COMING SOON ⚡

this is my next documentary and I am dealing with one of the most argued about symbols in Revelation and that is the subject of wormwood itself. I'm going to show some things that I believe many have passed over. not everyone but some. I'm going to bring out as well from Jeremiah 23 which leads to His proclamation of eating of wormwood, judgment on the false teachers that we see everywhere across the internet right now, and the second Exodus that is to take place during all of this as well. We are in prophetic last days for sure. but I have a theory. but you will have to watch the whole documentary to see it. A theory that might answer why worldwide calamities are happening on a regular basis ever since January 2025. so bear with me this is a long one. for the ardent students of the Bible, you might find some of this interesting

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU



I RECOMMEND YOU GO AND SEE THE WARNING WEBSITE FROM LARRY MCGUIRE AT

larrygmeguiar2.com