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Zelensky compares Russia to ISIS as Ukraine remains a safe haven for jihadists
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2 views • April 08, 2022
RT.
Ukraine's president Zelensky says that Russian troops are no different from ISIS despite numerous reports, including from Western media, claiming Ukraine itself didn't shy away from resorting to help of Islamic state terrorists.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1040uf-zelensky-compares-russia-to-isis-as-ukraine-remains-a-safe-haven-for-jihadi.html
Ukraine's president Zelensky says that Russian troops are no different from ISIS despite numerous reports, including from Western media, claiming Ukraine itself didn't shy away from resorting to help of Islamic state terrorists.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1040uf-zelensky-compares-russia-to-isis-as-ukraine-remains-a-safe-haven-for-jihadi.html
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