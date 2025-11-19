Trump's Election Victories and Election Manipulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Patrick Byrne confirms Trump legitimately won in 2016 and 2020, overcoming a "smorgasbord" of 14 cheating methods. The real HQ for Dominion and other systems is in Belgrade, Serbia, not the US. With inside defectors, they can prove the machines can be manipulated to produce any desired result.
Watch the full interview to understand the depth of the fraud.
#ElectionFraud #DominionVoting #PatrickByrne #Trump #Serbia
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport