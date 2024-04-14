HempCrete better than concrete!

Mix the inner stalk called the "shiv" with lime and water and you have "hempcrete". Which weighs 6 times less than concrete, keeps getting stronger year after year even AFTER it sets up, low impact on its environment, can be grown locally. Instead of pouring out heavy, wet, toxic concrete, you get fluffy, light weight saw dust like stuffing. Requires no power tools, no electric cables everywhere = a safer building site. Hempcrete walls are breathe-able, no mildew, mold or rot. Press it into fiber board to replace ply-wood. It makes great insulation, much healthier than fiberglass insulation which is itchy to the touch, and hazardous to breathe in.























to see more pics just search for "hemp house exhibit" on the internet.




