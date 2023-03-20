What I see Trump Indictment will be like to us.

In this Episode I talked about how Trump indictment is actually a sign of this Government going after Maga Supporters. I believe if Trump is indicted it’s because one the Republicans don’t want him running again and two because it there way of getting rid of the head of the Maga Snake in there eyes.
