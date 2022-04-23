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Fox News Sign of the "great deception" Plus Hezekiah's TIMEly Sign
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130 views • April 23, 2022
Last Thursday, Aaron and I were discussing the ongoing ET/UFO disclosure and the probability of the Great Deception/Hoax that we expect to attend the revealing of the lawless one. Shortly after our Zoom conversation, he saw this clip we play, recorded from the TV. Coincidence? We also get into some of the details involving the biblical text that features King Hezekiah, and the sign he received.
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Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FoxHoaxAndHezekiahSigns.mp4
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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