Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt "The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America"

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Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt is an American freelance writer and former senior policy advisor to the U.S. Department of Education. - She is known for writing the book The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America.
The book describes how the changes gradually brought into the American
public education system work to eliminate the influences of a child's
parents, and mold the child into a member of the proletariat in preparation for a socialist-collectivist world of the future. #Wikipedia