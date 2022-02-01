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A Pale Horse Rides VII - The Next Phase
Salt of the Earth 222
Salt of the Earth 222
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175 views • February 01, 2022
As always, take this to the Holy Spirit and ask Him to show you the truth of this matter.

Links at the bottom.
Adverse reactions to the vaccine now being disguised at new diseases. Selling you fear disguised as safety. Stories designed to cover up the truth. Vaccine mandates, lock downs, persecutions of the unvaxxed, protests, silencing those who would speak the truth, internment camps, rumors of war. Agenda 2030 is currently being implemented and many are still asleep or hypnotized by the entertainment media storms.

Evidence is useless without a personal relationship with Yahshua Hamashiach.
We are in a spiritual war brothers and sisters. Stay strong and do not take the mark, do not let them turn you into a cyborg. Keep your lamps filled with oil, stay close to Holy Spirit, listen for the still small voice to guide your steps in these turbulent times.

Please see my previous videos for a better understanding of the agenda. Get ready, prepare your hearts for what is coming next.

The Next Pandemic: Marburg?
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg

What is Marburg (MVD)?
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html

What is Monkey Pox?
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox

Common denominator: African green monkey

Funding to develop a vaccine
https://www.europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com/news/157258/additional-12mn-to-fund-further-development-of-marburg-virus-vaccine/

Clinical Trials already underway
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03475056

Geovax Biotechnology:
https://www.geovax.com/technology-pipeline (see what we are working on)

Experts Fear Russia Could Weaponize The Deadly Ebola Virus
https://www.albawaba.com/news/experts-fear-russia-could-weaponize-deadly-ebola-virus-1401671

Cleaning House beforehand
https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/11/fact-check-doctor-does-not-show-marburg-ebola-in-vaccines.html
https://africacheck.org/fact-checks/fbchecks/marburg-virus-disease-unrelated-covid-19-covid-19-vaccines-or-any-new-pandemic

Get ready to see an uptick of Arenaviridae/Filoviridae (hemmoragic fever) 'viruses' once again. Remember ebola?
https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/ghanaian-scientists-to-join-in-research-for-lassa-fever-vaccine-2022-dr-ansah.html

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/10/marburg-virus-discovered-for-first-time-in-west-africa-deadly

MOTB Kill Shot (originally posted from infowars)
https://www.brighteon.com/9f404641-a142-42a3-9ad9-5449b2d9aa1b

Show those who haven't taken it:
www.Howbadismybatch.com

Think about this for a moment. Operation Dark Winter was a pandemic war game about smallpox that was carried out in 2001. Current US president talking about a "dark winter" as far back as the debates in 2020. NY/CA has been emptied out over of the past couple of years. Small pox vials were recently found in a lab in PA and shortly afterwards, a truck carrying "lab monkeys" was struck in an accident and 3-4 (depending on which source you read) monkeys managed to escape.

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/
https://freebeacon.com/satire/joe-biden-trump-debate/
https://gellerreport.com/2021/02/wall-street-banks-and-tech-companies-are-fleeing-new-york-and-california.html/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/18/vials-labeled-smallpox-discovered-in-pennsylvania-lab-freezer/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4534668/lab-monkey-escape-virus-outbreak-fears/ [show less]
Keywords
vaccinerevelationwitnesseslastdaysmarkofthebeastholyspiritcovidnextpandemicyouarethetemplejesusisrealyashuahamashiachgodisrealpalehorserides
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