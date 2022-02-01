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A Pale Horse Rides VII - The Next Phase
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175 views • February 01, 2022
As always, take this to the Holy Spirit and ask Him to show you the truth of this matter.
Links at the bottom.
Adverse reactions to the vaccine now being disguised at new diseases. Selling you fear disguised as safety. Stories designed to cover up the truth. Vaccine mandates, lock downs, persecutions of the unvaxxed, protests, silencing those who would speak the truth, internment camps, rumors of war. Agenda 2030 is currently being implemented and many are still asleep or hypnotized by the entertainment media storms.
Evidence is useless without a personal relationship with Yahshua Hamashiach.
We are in a spiritual war brothers and sisters. Stay strong and do not take the mark, do not let them turn you into a cyborg. Keep your lamps filled with oil, stay close to Holy Spirit, listen for the still small voice to guide your steps in these turbulent times.
Please see my previous videos for a better understanding of the agenda. Get ready, prepare your hearts for what is coming next.
The Next Pandemic: Marburg?
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
What is Marburg (MVD)?
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html
What is Monkey Pox?
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox
Common denominator: African green monkey
Funding to develop a vaccine
https://www.europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com/news/157258/additional-12mn-to-fund-further-development-of-marburg-virus-vaccine/
Clinical Trials already underway
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03475056
Geovax Biotechnology:
https://www.geovax.com/technology-pipeline (see what we are working on)
Experts Fear Russia Could Weaponize The Deadly Ebola Virus
https://www.albawaba.com/news/experts-fear-russia-could-weaponize-deadly-ebola-virus-1401671
Cleaning House beforehand
https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/11/fact-check-doctor-does-not-show-marburg-ebola-in-vaccines.html
https://africacheck.org/fact-checks/fbchecks/marburg-virus-disease-unrelated-covid-19-covid-19-vaccines-or-any-new-pandemic
Get ready to see an uptick of Arenaviridae/Filoviridae (hemmoragic fever) 'viruses' once again. Remember ebola?
https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/ghanaian-scientists-to-join-in-research-for-lassa-fever-vaccine-2022-dr-ansah.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/10/marburg-virus-discovered-for-first-time-in-west-africa-deadly
MOTB Kill Shot (originally posted from infowars)
https://www.brighteon.com/9f404641-a142-42a3-9ad9-5449b2d9aa1b
Show those who haven't taken it:
www.Howbadismybatch.com
Think about this for a moment. Operation Dark Winter was a pandemic war game about smallpox that was carried out in 2001. Current US president talking about a "dark winter" as far back as the debates in 2020. NY/CA has been emptied out over of the past couple of years. Small pox vials were recently found in a lab in PA and shortly afterwards, a truck carrying "lab monkeys" was struck in an accident and 3-4 (depending on which source you read) monkeys managed to escape.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/
https://freebeacon.com/satire/joe-biden-trump-debate/
https://gellerreport.com/2021/02/wall-street-banks-and-tech-companies-are-fleeing-new-york-and-california.html/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/18/vials-labeled-smallpox-discovered-in-pennsylvania-lab-freezer/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4534668/lab-monkey-escape-virus-outbreak-fears/ [show less]
Links at the bottom.
Adverse reactions to the vaccine now being disguised at new diseases. Selling you fear disguised as safety. Stories designed to cover up the truth. Vaccine mandates, lock downs, persecutions of the unvaxxed, protests, silencing those who would speak the truth, internment camps, rumors of war. Agenda 2030 is currently being implemented and many are still asleep or hypnotized by the entertainment media storms.
Evidence is useless without a personal relationship with Yahshua Hamashiach.
We are in a spiritual war brothers and sisters. Stay strong and do not take the mark, do not let them turn you into a cyborg. Keep your lamps filled with oil, stay close to Holy Spirit, listen for the still small voice to guide your steps in these turbulent times.
Please see my previous videos for a better understanding of the agenda. Get ready, prepare your hearts for what is coming next.
The Next Pandemic: Marburg?
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
What is Marburg (MVD)?
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html
What is Monkey Pox?
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox
Common denominator: African green monkey
Funding to develop a vaccine
https://www.europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com/news/157258/additional-12mn-to-fund-further-development-of-marburg-virus-vaccine/
Clinical Trials already underway
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03475056
Geovax Biotechnology:
https://www.geovax.com/technology-pipeline (see what we are working on)
Experts Fear Russia Could Weaponize The Deadly Ebola Virus
https://www.albawaba.com/news/experts-fear-russia-could-weaponize-deadly-ebola-virus-1401671
Cleaning House beforehand
https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/11/fact-check-doctor-does-not-show-marburg-ebola-in-vaccines.html
https://africacheck.org/fact-checks/fbchecks/marburg-virus-disease-unrelated-covid-19-covid-19-vaccines-or-any-new-pandemic
Get ready to see an uptick of Arenaviridae/Filoviridae (hemmoragic fever) 'viruses' once again. Remember ebola?
https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/ghanaian-scientists-to-join-in-research-for-lassa-fever-vaccine-2022-dr-ansah.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/10/marburg-virus-discovered-for-first-time-in-west-africa-deadly
MOTB Kill Shot (originally posted from infowars)
https://www.brighteon.com/9f404641-a142-42a3-9ad9-5449b2d9aa1b
Show those who haven't taken it:
www.Howbadismybatch.com
Think about this for a moment. Operation Dark Winter was a pandemic war game about smallpox that was carried out in 2001. Current US president talking about a "dark winter" as far back as the debates in 2020. NY/CA has been emptied out over of the past couple of years. Small pox vials were recently found in a lab in PA and shortly afterwards, a truck carrying "lab monkeys" was struck in an accident and 3-4 (depending on which source you read) monkeys managed to escape.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/
https://freebeacon.com/satire/joe-biden-trump-debate/
https://gellerreport.com/2021/02/wall-street-banks-and-tech-companies-are-fleeing-new-york-and-california.html/
https://nypost.com/2021/11/18/vials-labeled-smallpox-discovered-in-pennsylvania-lab-freezer/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4534668/lab-monkey-escape-virus-outbreak-fears/ [show less]
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