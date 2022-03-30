© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dr. Jane Ruby Show 03. 30. 22.
Follow
3
Share
Report
482 views • March 30, 2022
Biden’s Dementia Is A National Security Risk
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane uses her 20 year experience in neuroscience research to make observations about Joe Biden, installed as a sock puppet in the White House, the gaffs, the moments of absence and blank stares…all add up to a loss of cognitive function, and later a discussion on the latest video evidence of self assembling nanoparticles, likely graphene, in the bioweapon shots and sure enough, the FDA, functioning as a department within Pfizer and Moderna has just granted emergency use authorization for a FOURTH dose of their poison shots…because if 3 don’t work, well…
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Dr. Jane on Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Watch Every Episode Of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane uses her 20 year experience in neuroscience research to make observations about Joe Biden, installed as a sock puppet in the White House, the gaffs, the moments of absence and blank stares…all add up to a loss of cognitive function, and later a discussion on the latest video evidence of self assembling nanoparticles, likely graphene, in the bioweapon shots and sure enough, the FDA, functioning as a department within Pfizer and Moderna has just granted emergency use authorization for a FOURTH dose of their poison shots…because if 3 don’t work, well…
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:
https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Dr. Jane on Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Watch Every Episode Of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.