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The Dr. Jane Ruby Show 03. 30. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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482 views • March 30, 2022
Biden’s Dementia Is A National Security Risk

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane uses her 20 year experience in neuroscience research to make observations about Joe Biden, installed as a sock puppet in the White House, the gaffs, the moments of absence and blank stares…all add up to a loss of cognitive function, and later a discussion on the latest video evidence of self assembling nanoparticles, likely graphene, in the bioweapon shots and sure enough, the FDA, functioning as a department within Pfizer and Moderna has just granted emergency use authorization for a FOURTH dose of their poison shots…because if 3 don’t work, well…

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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