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Mirror: Steven BenNun - Contiuing the Election Coverage, the Purge, and Noahide Laws Agenda
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53 views • July 17, 2021
Dr. June Knight reads an article on the Son's of Liberty Media about forcing change for a well framed fear mission. Freedom itself is a dangerous concept. The solution leads to less freedom to individuals and more control to the government. June addresses the 5 G infrastructure which leads to surveillance by Big Brother.
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