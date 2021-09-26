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BREAKING: Australians Issue Emergency SOS To The World!
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850 views • September 26, 2021
Australian activists and former political prisoners issue a dire warning to the world : "The globalists have captured our nation, and our trying to break our will. Please help us, or you are next." Share this link to save Australia and save yourself.
Alex Jones also breaks down the incredible results of the Arizona audit proving that the Trump carried the state, and that the election was stolen.
Alex Jones also breaks down the incredible results of the Arizona audit proving that the Trump carried the state, and that the election was stolen.
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