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Video of Man Dying in Front of Hospital that Refuses to Open Door - Foretaste of What's Ahead?
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1060 views • October 26, 2021
A video has emerged from apparently a Spanish-speaking country where family members try desperately to revive a man who is part of their family in front of a door to what appears to be some kind of emergency room in a hospital or clinic.

A security guard and some people are seen inside, but nobody with uniforms like nurses or doctors.

The security guard does come out at some point and talk to the frantic family, but does not let them in.

The family members desperately try to apply CPR to the father/husband, calling out in loud voices demanding that they open their doors.

I don't have the context of where this happened, but I think it is important to show this to our readers, because this could very well be the scene that soon will be experienced all across the U.S. with massive staffing problems in our hospital system that is only getting worse, as many nurses and hospital staff are quitting or being fired due to COVID vaccine mandates, while others are injured or die from the shots.

In fact, this is already starting to happen based on published news sources in recent days.

Americans have been spoiled for very many years now with most of the country being covered with 911 emergency services where all one needs to do in the event of an emergency is dial 911 and an ambulance will show up within minutes and provide emergency care on the way to an emergency room at a local hospital or clinic.

But the COVID-19 mandates are creating a shortage of ambulance workers as well, and earlier this month the American Ambulance Association sent a warning letter to Congress that the ability to continue offering 911 services is in serious jeopardy right now.

The "entitlement" mentality of most Americans believe that medical care is some sort of "right" and that in an emergency situation everyone is "entitled" to these services.

That is not true.

Believe it or not, your health is YOUR responsibility, and there are no "Constitutional rights" for you to demand that others take care of you when you are sick or injured in an emergency.

Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/video-emerges-of-man-dying-in-front-of-hospital-that-refuses-to-open-their-door-foretaste-of-what-awaits-americans-in-weeks-ahead/

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