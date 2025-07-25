BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Baby Chicks Are Here! 🐣🐤🐥
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1447 followers
29 views • 23 hours ago

Baby Chicks Are Here! 🐣🐤🐥It's that time of year again! Our baby chicks have arrived. We have decided again to go with Cornish Cross hens from Metzer Farms - they free-range better than any CC we have come across. While we have historically often raised Freedom Ranger and Red Ranger meat bird breeds, we find these CC from Metzer's to be equal to those breeds in free-ranging qualities, nor do they get stuck flopped in front of the feeder like most CC birds. Ours roam the yard extremely well all the way up to processing day. This is our 4th season with this breed from Metzer's.

Keywords
homesteadingchickensfarmingfree rangebaby chicksself sufficientmeat birdscornish cross
