© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist Apartheid Divide and Rule Policy in Al-Walaja Village, Bethlehem, West Bank, occupied Palestine, 29 Sep 2024
The Genocidal
Zionist Apartheid Colony moved the checkpoint near Al-Walaja village so
as to cut off the local Palestinian population from the Ain Al-Haniya
spring, and expand its illegal colonial outposts.
FPTV reports from the village in the West Bank, occupied Palestine.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 29/09/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇