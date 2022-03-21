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Russian landing captured a large amount of equipment near Kiev 032122
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210 views • March 21, 2022
'Russian landing captured a large amount of equipment near Kiev. The units of the Russian Airborne Forces seized armored vehicles and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the suburbs of Kyiv. The equipment is fully operational and was actually abandoned by the Ukrainian military during the retreat.032122
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