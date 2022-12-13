The "Died Suddenly" Documentary Controversy - Round Table w/ Josh Guetzkow

"Died Suddenly" was released on the Stew Peters Network on November 21, 2022. While the documentary amplifies some very important issues, it also perpetuates a number of falsehoods that threaten the credibility of all involved, including Peters, the producers, and the guests who appear in the film such as Steve Kirsch and Dr. Ryan Cole. Moreover, it hammers home a false narrative about the army whistleblower DMED data - a catastrophe failure of communication that Mathew Crawford has worked tirelessly to fix.

Needless to say, Mathew isn't happy about it. Following his criticism of the film, Mathew put out an open invitation to both advocates and critics so as to confront both sides of the argument with hard questions and set the record straight.

Link to Mathew's articles on the film and Stew Peters: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/stew-peters-chaos-credibility-that

Link to "Died Suddenly" to watch prior to this round table (note that RTE does not endorse the film as a whole, and recommends watching with the same skeptical eye as any other piece of media): https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html

---

Join our Locals community: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Support us by checking out our sponsor page:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/rounding-the-earth-sponsors-and-partners

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2V_2S02t-F69FZdFRlMXw

Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth

Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/

Visit the Campfire Wiki:

https://www.campfire.wiki/