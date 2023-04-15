The HighWire with Del Bigtree (04/13/23)





FIGHT OF THE FATHERS-

Last week’s interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson went viral, with cuts of the interview garnering millions of views on social media, and even making it onto America’s most-watched Mainstream News Network; Award-winning Musician Dedicates Music Proceeds to the COVID Vaccine-injured; Jaxen Reports on the gender transition pipeline in Schools and hospitals, the failing Green Agenda, and Mouse Study Emerges Suggesting Spike Protein distributes Throughout the Body; The Father and Brother of Julian Assange, a journalist jailed for 4 years in ‘UK’s Guantanamo Bay,’ are fighting for his freedom; Finally, new science reaffirms early treatments and will save millions of lives, if it isn’t suppressed.





Guests: Brad Skistimas/Five Times August, Ernesto Ramirez, John Shipton, Gabriel Shipton, Dr. Pierre Kory





SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/