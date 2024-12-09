💥Israeli Air Force airstrikes on former Syrian army warehouses, on Homs-Damascus road

💥🇸🇾 Israeli Air Force airstrikes on former Syrian army warehouses on the Homs-Damascus road.

Netanyahu stated that the Golan Heights will remain under Israeli control forever.

Netanyahu stated that the change of power in Syria has isolated Hamas, and this brings the agreement on the release of hostages in Gaza closer.

ℹ️ Earlier today, Hamas issued a statement welcoming the change of power in Syria. Here is that statement found:

JUST IN! The Palestinian Hamas movement welcomed the change of power in Syria, describing the recent events in the country as "a success for the Syrian people on their path toward achieving freedom and justice."




