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Social Contagion
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40 views • May 27, 2022
Ever since teenaged hysteria kicked off the Salem Witch Trials in the 1600s, a new mania appears every so often. Every decade or so, the media promotes a new trendy condition: from anorexia in the 70s, repressed memory in the 80s, the cutting fad in the 90s, and so forth,. Today, children are having transgenderism marketed to them aggressively. As polling shows a sudden rise in the phenomenon, is it possible that social contagion is a driver? Moreover, is the Establishment leveraging psychological instability to create rafts of new foot soldiers to achieve their ends?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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