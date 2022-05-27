Ever since teenaged hysteria kicked off the Salem Witch Trials in the 1600s, a new mania appears every so often. Every decade or so, the media promotes a new trendy condition: from anorexia in the 70s, repressed memory in the 80s, the cutting fad in the 90s, and so forth,. Today, children are having transgenderism marketed to them aggressively. As polling shows a sudden rise in the phenomenon, is it possible that social contagion is a driver? Moreover, is the Establishment leveraging psychological instability to create rafts of new foot soldiers to achieve their ends?



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