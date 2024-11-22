The First Thing To Do After Buying Land

It seems so destructive, but you can accelerate soil building and abundance by years or decades





This short video I am with Stephanie Syson (and her daughter Acaia) showing you the first thing you need to do after buying land.





Earthworks.





Yup, those big machines… You can flatten areas for building, create terraces that gather water and build soil, get better access to your property… It looks so horrible initially, but is well worth doing.