PBO report says GST on carbon tax will cost Canadians billions

A new Parliamentary Budget Officer report indicates that removing the GST paid on the carbon tax could save taxpayers hundreds of millions annually, highlighting the potential savings of $486 million this year and over $1 billion annually by 2030. Canadian Taxpayers Federation Alberta director Kris Sims joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss the potential economic benefits of eliminating the current tax-on-tax system.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.