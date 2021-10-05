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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. Oct. 4, "Batchit Crazy Daze:" 1st hour
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60 views • October 05, 2021
A Tidal Wave of worthy Information to wash the social-political craziness away. Very profound program about standing tall, unshakable to face and counter the craziness engulfing US all. Not to be missed. 1st of 2 power hours of motivational facts we all need to retain & assert our unalienable rights in the face of today's medical tyranny
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