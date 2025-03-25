Actor/Director Randall Franks The American's Creed Promo (30 Seconds)

Actor/Director Invites viewers to watch the upcoming premieres of projects related to The American's Creed in April 2025.

https://RandallFranks.com/The-Americans-Creed/

Links to see the films:

The American’s Creed April 1 at 8 p.m. EDT (7 Minutes)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6qk5oa-the-americans-creed-starring-randall-franks-short-film.html

YouTube: https://youtu.be/pHKyA3Y3gqU

X: https://x.com/RandallFranks

The Making of ‘The American’s Creed’ April 19 at 8 p.m. EDT (28 Minutes)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6qk70y-the-making-of-the-americans-creed-hosted-by-randall-franks-a-documentary.html

YouTube: https://youtu.be/nOOJ2fuxcW8

X: https://x.com/RandallFranks





The American’s Creed (Instrumental) April 7 at 10 a.m. EDT (5 Minutes)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RandallFranksTV

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@randallfranks





Previously Released:

The American’s Creed (Recitation)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5hqelo-the-americans-creed-recitation-randall-franks.html

YouTube: https://youtu.be/h8XPP00Fdiw





The American’s Creed (Album)

Get it on Itunes or Amazon

The American's Creed Album https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2WGJ1Y5/

Itunes:

https://music.apple.com/.../the-americans-creed/1743671704





Randall Franks & Wesley Crider/Peach Picked Pub/ BMI & ASCAP











