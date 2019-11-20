© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Act Renewal: A Bipartisan Attack on Liberty Since Day One
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • November 20, 2019
With another so-called federal "shutdown" looming, a measure to fund the feds for another 3 months just passed the House. Expect it to pass the Senate and get signed. Included near the very end of the legislation is a clean and full reauthorization of the Patriot Act - one of the most unconstitutional acts in US history.
Path to Liberty: November 20, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: November 20, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.