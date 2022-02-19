Trudeau Orders Cops to Beat, Trample Protestors

:47 Ottawa Police Horses Trample Protestors

:41 RCMP on horses just pushed back the crowd

:36 Horses are brought in against freedom protestors in Ottawa as police surge forward

:19 Police beating protestor with rifle

:32 Police have used pepper spray on a few people

:20 Cop rips Canadian flag out of hand

:23 Ottawa Police Officer Beats and Knee Thrusts Lover of Peace

:35 Police make arrests, many protesters formed a line in front of police

2:48 Trudeau Sabotages Farming Equipment

:19 Trudeau's Hate of Canadians Replaced by Love



10 clips, 7:23.



Ottawa Police went on the offensive against ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters in Canada’s capital on Friday, using the stocks of their guns, horses, and pepper spray to disperse crowds, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers.

rt.com/news/549933-dozens-arrested-ottawa-police/



Canada Police Prove they Are Like Nazis – Just Following Orders

Posted Feb 18, 2022 by Martin Armstrong

The Canadian police have shown the entire world that they are no different from the Nazis of Germany whose excuse was the same – just following orders. It is a shame that they are defending Trudeau against all odds and world opinion. It was hard to win a race against Biden to the most unpopular world leader by Trudeau has achieved that amazing feat and he has singlehandedly destroyed the image of Canada on the worldwide stage of a free society which has taken a very dark road into authoritarianism.

armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/canada-police-prove-they-are-like-nazis-just-following-orders/