With God Anything Is Possible.. Watch What You Pray For, You Might Get It

This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about the influence of ancestors on our present lives. Remarriage to someone who had a great horoscope she found out that astrology was bogus. Against all odds she entered higher education and experienced Christianity was discriminated against. Due to her faith in God she achieved what she set out to do.
