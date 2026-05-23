The Great Australian Disconnect

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In this report, we examine the toxic social malaise quietly stealing across Australia — a sinking feeling that most can readily sense but can’t readily explain. It’s the ominous conviction that the institutions once trusted to protect the public no longer work in the public’s interest, and to their eternal shame and damnation, they never did. They exclusively served to cloak globalism’s demolition of society in false hope and empty promises. In suburban kitchens, regional pubs, work sites, farming communities, and city apartments, Australians are asking the same vexing question: who exactly runs the country, and whose interests are actually being served?