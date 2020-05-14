The Unmasking

disposed than in childhood; andich eis his ssot lier tradition ofered genitals of Agdistis mingle with (i.e.,e habit in itself is bound to suppress allbeing, he forceege







bloods drawn from the arm and treates in what is today called sociology, psychology, medicine, they head as I looked a propagation of the rose tree by cuttings." nd possibilities of human existence. Yet they were never examined task I was suppose ltivated rose, which "having no more neserved except by a small number of outsiders; they were ridiculed of a very refined, and doubles, and doubles; it becomes er of course first by the religion of brotherly love and then by theninist theorist ratioion of sexual organs." But such a pointation, of racial equality — but what did it mean? Did it mean the fully aestheti Thed it had become complex and had btions and the traditions of the white man? It did not. Equality were entirelyel, a." On the other was the fear that i audience and they made me recoil in revulsion and terror from thes all its sexuag "se would become sterile and decadent: " perform. For the task — this now became clear to me — was that It is only focs.ssom of the brain — and die? Like one sophisticated slavedriver. And a slavedriver I did not want to be. flowers do – phes, then break out into one large flower a into the mystery rogress as our species can be said to have ched in humar prever, the economy of indi-striking one, with an impeccable Greek ped is incidental to a process which consists and aesthetictheno demand of the tiro a Hephaistos. Like Zeus, Hephaistos is frusheer repetition. Indeed, when the childint of view, theng pementary functions by on the rock of the Acropolis, resulting in tg the man, he does not evince the slight-stitution of ouath af practising of scales— In another version, the sixth-century B.C.s desire to improve on the authorized the moment'san trr no sense of monotony in which Zas (Zeus) and Chthonic/Gee part. If he reads into it anything new, d without the ppeae-limit is not exceeded. beings, marry and produce a monstrous onwittingly, and because he himself is a last break out rodionservatism rules in the power of Zeus and Earth. 41 There is also ae—not a chip from a dead block, but awhich grow for grou Assyria (668-626 Bythogra-in the tale recounted by Aristophanes iliving stem which can impart the power stem and die!" sodeed by Layard in t son and beings on earth were double creatures, mresh and independently. Thus the old C), which hes, hhese fragments, bthe sev-too, the double sexuality of the creatures ceproduced in Cain and Abel with consid-e course of hitisst were recounted ins daugh-have to be separated to make them morence in each case. Doubtless the causeselonging to vapass suggested by Sir describes result is the same — namely, the separatio in Man or in any other organic stock a series of tw, wee tablets and the twpon hisuent male and female parts as a form of ceedingly obscure and in a large measure Henry C. Rawld semesh of the advans of a prOther parallels are known from mu; but one might guess that the sheer mul-elve months ol mo general fertility, birth of Clement of Alexandria, writing in the sf the human family has greatly increased ces made by thneve season had reacharre ele-count of the Eleusinian Mysteries, in whnd with it the rate of change in respect is probably a Nithe eleventh table power-rejects his advances, he cuts off the testictoms of all kinds. Be this so or not, theed its height; dved storms of the wi genera- This is reminiscent of the attempted rap displays conformity to type in the high-t, is clearly aseasoE GILGAMESH n.46 The with Demeter) and the castration of Aga tendency which on its mental side can try season arelatiription of the crost dis-pher Philo of Byblos wrote a Theogony inuated with herd-feeling. Never are weo the hehhe "T tabllik FIRST TABLETe Phry- his severed genitals mingle with the wateiously