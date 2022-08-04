Coincidence? You Decide! Monkeypox, A Lifesource Investigation

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Coincidence? You Decide!
A lifeSource Investigation into Monkeypox where we identify patterns and connecting stories for your consideration.
Supporting reference and research links:
NTI document: https://www.scribd.com/document/575187608/NTI-Monkeypox-Pandemic-Wargaming-from-March-2021#from_embed
WHO report from 2nd meeting July 2022 https://www.who.int/news/item/23-07-2022-second-meeting-of-the-international-health-regulations-(2005)-(ihr)-emergency-committee-regarding-the-multi-country-outbreak-of-monkeypox
Science Direct https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1995820X22000414#fig3
Monkey pox and chicken pox https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2907258/
Fact Checkers https://twitter.com/davidkurten/status/1527613581205831681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1527613581205831681%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reuters.com%2Farticle%2Ffactcheck-health-monkeypox-idUSL2N2XG0W1
Freedom of Information act: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/freedom-of-information-responses-from-the-mhra-week-commencing-1-november-2021/freedom-of-information-request-on-what-the-chimpanzee-adenovirus-used-for-in-the-the-oxfordastrazeneca-vaccine-foi-211174
Children with Monkeypox tweet: https://nationalfile.com/if-monkeypox-is-sexually-transmitted-why-are-kids-getting-it-asks-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene/
What is shingles? https://www.health.qld.gov.au/news-events/news/what-is-shingles-with-pictures
Monkeypox vaccine https://nationalfile.com/u-s-government-places-119-million-order-for-freeze-dried-monkeypox-vaccines/
Fact checkers https://jp.reuters.com/article/factcheck-health-monkeypox-idUSL2N2XG0W1
Herpes Covid Vaccine https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/herpes-covid-vaccine
Covid 10 vaccine https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19vaccine/92106
Monkeypox herpes https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2317834/three-suspected-monkeypox-cases-in-fact-herpes-says-ddc
Chimpanzee adenovirus https://tech.wustl.edu/tech-summary/chimpanzee-adenovirus-based-vaccine-for-covid-19/
White House summit on the future of Covid Vaccines https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_A3NdnCBbY
Dr Fauci $100 mil funding https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1527061134829821952
Full interview Bill gates interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Grv1RJkdyqI&t=152s
Full Ted talk Bill Gates https://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates_the_next_outbreak_we_re_not_ready?
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VAERS and shingles report https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35191364/