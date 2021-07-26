© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphene Oxide SIDE Effects Disclosed FBI Being EXPOSED ~ FREE Internet for YOU
Follow
3
Share
Report
313 views • July 26, 2021
❤️💝🧡Please SHARE, With LOVE 🧡💝❤️
Join us on this informational call chronicling the Paradigm Shift of Planet Earth which includes progress reports on the much revered GCR and transition to a life filled with abundance for all, with early delivery for Lightworkers.
We discuss a variety of topics, all designed to empower you on your path towards freedom and enlightenment, with much love and encouragement to all.
Topics such as...
Miracles and Manifestations - Let the Magic begin as you also start Manifesting
Health and Healing - You can help yourself and stop the dependency
Bankster Battles - How to fight and win issues most of us deal/have dealt with
Geopolitics and Global Finance - As its unfolding, in Real-Time and relates to you
Income Generation - Tips that can put money in your pocket, fast Hidden gems.
Please visit - www.crystalhealingwater.com 🌊💦💧
JOIN Us on Our Live Calls Sun 4pm ET, with our informal get together on the Aftercall!
Grace with Glory, from Chicago- Witness the Winds of Change
Live Dial in (712) 770-4160 Pin 984113#
Replays (712) 770-4169 Pin 984113#
TWITTER = https://twitter.com/GraceWithGlory1
FACEBOOK = https://www.facebook.com/GraceWithGlory
Join us on this informational call chronicling the Paradigm Shift of Planet Earth which includes progress reports on the much revered GCR and transition to a life filled with abundance for all, with early delivery for Lightworkers.
We discuss a variety of topics, all designed to empower you on your path towards freedom and enlightenment, with much love and encouragement to all.
Topics such as...
Miracles and Manifestations - Let the Magic begin as you also start Manifesting
Health and Healing - You can help yourself and stop the dependency
Bankster Battles - How to fight and win issues most of us deal/have dealt with
Geopolitics and Global Finance - As its unfolding, in Real-Time and relates to you
Income Generation - Tips that can put money in your pocket, fast Hidden gems.
Please visit - www.crystalhealingwater.com 🌊💦💧
JOIN Us on Our Live Calls Sun 4pm ET, with our informal get together on the Aftercall!
Grace with Glory, from Chicago- Witness the Winds of Change
Live Dial in (712) 770-4160 Pin 984113#
Replays (712) 770-4169 Pin 984113#
TWITTER = https://twitter.com/GraceWithGlory1
FACEBOOK = https://www.facebook.com/GraceWithGlory
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.