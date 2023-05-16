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Kash Patel BLASTS Durham Report on the Charlie Kirk Show
Kash Patel joins Charlie Kirk to delve into the Durham Report and vehemently denounce Durham for his role in an attempted insurrection against our Republic.
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source:
https://rumble.com/v2o5pxy-kash-patel-blasts-durham-on-the-charlie-kirk-show.html