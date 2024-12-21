BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bitcoin reserve & 17 SDG's They pursue the opposite of what they pretend to pursue 2024-12-20 15-22
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
233 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 4 months ago

End the FED or audit the FED! 💸⚰


Perplexity AI answers:

what is the fed allowed to hold qua currencies?

Answer

The Federal Reserve is authorized to hold various foreign currencies as part of its monetary policy operations. Specifically:

Foreign Currency Holdings

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) authorizes the Federal Reserve to:

Purchase and sell foreign currencies in the open market

Does the Federal Reserve Act forbid the use of cryptocurrencies in any way?

Answer

The Federal Reserve Act does not explicitly forbid the use of cryptocurrencies, but recent policy statements and actions by the Federal Reserve have significantly restricted cryptocurrency-related activities for member banks.

Full Perplexity AI answers to these questions:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O9ApNs0WpKTC9dZqa0d5yFpwDQP83POy/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102721179791272648551&rtpof=true&sd=true


Overview of all the URL links used in this video:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XkOSbQOHQ9LpJvAZxomHU8BlGHa3s8-t/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102721179791272648551&rtpof=true&sd=true

The Expose – Home

https://expose-news.com/


Could a magnetic motor generator be used to power our homes for free? – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2024/12/19/could-we-power-our-homes-for-free/


Is the purpose of the self-replicating “vaccine” trial in the USA merely to prime the public for another pandemic? – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2024/12/18/self-replicating-vaccine-trial-in-the-usa/


Vaccine Holocaust | Vaccine Holocaust – Vaccine Holocaust Information

https://vaccineholocaust.org/


Florida House Rep. Richard Rowe Jr. DIED SUDDENLY after wishing death on “anti-vaxxers”

https://vaccineholocaust.org/2024-10-15-florida-state-rep-richard-rowe-dies-suddenly.html


Dr. Mike Yeadon releases 15-minute testimony – WATCH – about genocidal intent of COVID “vaccines”

https://vaccineholocaust.org/2024-11-18-dr-mike-yeadon-video-genocide-covid-vaccines.html


aussie17 on X: "🚨🚨🚨🚨 Dr Mike Yeadon's Austrian Testimony Please watch and share - 15 Mins --------------------------------------- My name is Dr. Mike Yeadon and in the next 10 to 15 minutes I'm going to focus on one major point which is that the purported "vaccines" against this alleged https://t.co/yB4BoqCWk4" / X

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/1855534084472406205


Jerome Powell: Federal Reserve prohibited from holding Bitcoin

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/jerome-powell-federal-reserve-prohibited-from-holding-bitcoin/ar-AA1w9aBj


U.S. bitcoin reserve keeps gaining momentum. Will it power crypto’s next rally?

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/us-bitcoin-reserve-keeps-gaining-momentum-will-it-power-crypto-s-next-rally/ar-AA1we0vX


The Cold War Of National Bitcoin Reserve: Global Race For Digital Gold

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomerniv/2024/12/16/the-cold-war-of-national-bitcoin-reserve-global-race-for-digital-gold/


Larsons Asbestos Commercial Circa 1954 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juePAIqtCsI


Bull market NOT Over! [Biggest Altcoin Opportunity YET!] - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5CPkSWp4G8


SDG pyramid image


Take Action for the Sustainable Development Goals - United Nations Sustainable Development

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/


Tabletop Exercises | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises


Keywords
trumpbitcoinhoaxfedreservegenocidenwonew world orderunited nationscryptoluciferiandepopulationfederal reserve actbill gatesreductionpowellstrategicclimate scamsustainable development goalsklaus schwabown nothing17 sdg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy