End the FED or audit the FED! 💸⚰





Perplexity AI answers:

what is the fed allowed to hold qua currencies?

Answer

The Federal Reserve is authorized to hold various foreign currencies as part of its monetary policy operations. Specifically:

Foreign Currency Holdings

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) authorizes the Federal Reserve to:

Purchase and sell foreign currencies in the open market

Does the Federal Reserve Act forbid the use of cryptocurrencies in any way?

Answer

The Federal Reserve Act does not explicitly forbid the use of cryptocurrencies, but recent policy statements and actions by the Federal Reserve have significantly restricted cryptocurrency-related activities for member banks.

Full Perplexity AI answers to these questions:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O9ApNs0WpKTC9dZqa0d5yFpwDQP83POy/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102721179791272648551&rtpof=true&sd=true





Overview of all the URL links used in this video:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XkOSbQOHQ9LpJvAZxomHU8BlGHa3s8-t/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102721179791272648551&rtpof=true&sd=true

The Expose – Home

https://expose-news.com/





Could a magnetic motor generator be used to power our homes for free? – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2024/12/19/could-we-power-our-homes-for-free/





Is the purpose of the self-replicating “vaccine” trial in the USA merely to prime the public for another pandemic? – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2024/12/18/self-replicating-vaccine-trial-in-the-usa/





Vaccine Holocaust | Vaccine Holocaust – Vaccine Holocaust Information

https://vaccineholocaust.org/





Florida House Rep. Richard Rowe Jr. DIED SUDDENLY after wishing death on “anti-vaxxers”

https://vaccineholocaust.org/2024-10-15-florida-state-rep-richard-rowe-dies-suddenly.html





Dr. Mike Yeadon releases 15-minute testimony – WATCH – about genocidal intent of COVID “vaccines”

https://vaccineholocaust.org/2024-11-18-dr-mike-yeadon-video-genocide-covid-vaccines.html





aussie17 on X: "🚨🚨🚨🚨 Dr Mike Yeadon's Austrian Testimony Please watch and share - 15 Mins --------------------------------------- My name is Dr. Mike Yeadon and in the next 10 to 15 minutes I'm going to focus on one major point which is that the purported "vaccines" against this alleged https://t.co/yB4BoqCWk4" / X

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/1855534084472406205





Jerome Powell: Federal Reserve prohibited from holding Bitcoin

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/jerome-powell-federal-reserve-prohibited-from-holding-bitcoin/ar-AA1w9aBj





U.S. bitcoin reserve keeps gaining momentum. Will it power crypto’s next rally?

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/us-bitcoin-reserve-keeps-gaining-momentum-will-it-power-crypto-s-next-rally/ar-AA1we0vX





The Cold War Of National Bitcoin Reserve: Global Race For Digital Gold

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomerniv/2024/12/16/the-cold-war-of-national-bitcoin-reserve-global-race-for-digital-gold/





Larsons Asbestos Commercial Circa 1954 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juePAIqtCsI





Bull market NOT Over! [Biggest Altcoin Opportunity YET!] - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5CPkSWp4G8





SDG pyramid image





Take Action for the Sustainable Development Goals - United Nations Sustainable Development

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/





Tabletop Exercises | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises



