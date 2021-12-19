TOPIC: POTUS - why the vax? 3 things

=============================

● Cabal plan: lockdown until vax available;

2 yrs, economy completely destroyed//

● when vax appeared, would be in APPROVED status; You refuse? off 2 FEMA camps, felon, dragged kicking and screaming//

● only possible healing reversal? Medbeds?



+ PEOPLE HAD 2 SEE IT !!! // Who would believe ANY OF THIS?



Q always said) we have it ALL!//



WARTIME. Biblical. His life and the life of family ON THE LINE. Literally. Zero sum game. Bolsheviks and Romanov. We don't have to guess about it.



War has cost. Revolutionary War had casualties. Life. Property. //



●He told us about HCQ in the very beginning!

●HE HAD COVID and was cured.

●Survival rate = 99.x%



NO REASON FOR ANY VAX!



This plan goes back to 1963....it has taken this long >>>>>and despite ALL of this,



ONLY GOD CAN PULL THIS OUT !